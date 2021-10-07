Asya Infosoft Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.04 crore, up 44.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.04 crore in June 2021 up 44.31% from Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 up 118.02% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021 up 800% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Asya Infosoft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

Asya Infosoft shares closed at 11.53 on October 06, 2021 (BSE)