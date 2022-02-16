Asya Infosoft Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.94 crore, down 74.63% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 01:49 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asya Infosoft are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.94 crore in December 2021 down 74.63% from Rs. 19.48 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 225.22% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 down 40% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020.
Asya Infosoft shares closed at 5.99 on February 14, 2022 (BSE)
|Asya Infosoft
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.94
|17.77
|19.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.94
|17.77
|19.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.93
|17.72
|18.83
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.01
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.04
|0.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.01
|0.06
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.13
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.12
|0.15
|Interest
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.00
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|0.00
|0.03
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|0.00
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|0.00
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|12.06
|12.06
|12.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.00
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|--
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.00
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|--
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
