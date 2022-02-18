Asya Infosoft Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.94 crore, down 74.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.94 crore in December 2021 down 74.63% from Rs. 19.48 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 225.22% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 down 40% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020.

Asya Infosoft shares closed at 5.99 on February 14, 2022 (BSE)