Asya Infosoft Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.48 crore, up 175.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.48 crore in December 2020 up 175.07% from Rs. 7.08 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 up 107.93% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020 up 7.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.

Asya Infosoft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Asya Infosoft shares closed at 4.18 on February 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given -24.14% returns over the last 12 months.