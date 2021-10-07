Asya Infosoft Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.27 crore, up 174.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.27 crore in June 2021 up 174.95% from Rs. 3.74 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 up 126.87% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021 up 306.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

Asya Infosoft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2020.

Asya Infosoft shares closed at 11.53 on October 06, 2021 (BSE)