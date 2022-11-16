 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Astron Paper & Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.51 crore, down 15.61% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 97.51 crore in September 2022 down 15.61% from Rs. 115.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.64 crore in September 2022 down 540.45% from Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.83 crore in September 2022 down 228.33% from Rs. 7.66 crore in September 2021.

Astron Paper & shares closed at 34.50 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.84% returns over the last 6 months and -32.15% over the last 12 months.

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 97.51 115.86 115.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 97.51 115.86 115.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 78.61 85.02 81.89
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.08 3.36 -1.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.70 3.35 4.06
Depreciation 1.41 1.51 1.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.49 26.14 24.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.77 -3.52 5.72
Other Income 0.53 0.28 0.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.24 -3.24 6.13
Interest 2.38 2.25 1.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.62 -5.49 4.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -13.62 -5.49 4.15
Tax -3.99 -1.63 1.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.64 -3.86 2.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.64 -3.86 2.19
Equity Share Capital 46.50 46.50 46.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.06 -0.83 0.47
Diluted EPS -2.06 -0.83 0.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.06 -0.83 0.47
Diluted EPS -2.06 -0.83 0.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

