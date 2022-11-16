English
    Astron Paper & Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.51 crore, down 15.61% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 97.51 crore in September 2022 down 15.61% from Rs. 115.55 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.64 crore in September 2022 down 540.45% from Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.83 crore in September 2022 down 228.33% from Rs. 7.66 crore in September 2021.

    Astron Paper & shares closed at 34.50 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.84% returns over the last 6 months and -32.15% over the last 12 months.

    Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations97.51115.86115.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations97.51115.86115.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials78.6185.0281.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.083.36-1.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.703.354.06
    Depreciation1.411.511.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.4926.1424.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.77-3.525.72
    Other Income0.530.280.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.24-3.246.13
    Interest2.382.251.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.62-5.494.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-13.62-5.494.15
    Tax-3.99-1.631.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.64-3.862.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.64-3.862.19
    Equity Share Capital46.5046.5046.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.06-0.830.47
    Diluted EPS-2.06-0.830.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.06-0.830.47
    Diluted EPS-2.06-0.830.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

