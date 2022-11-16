Astron Paper & Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.51 crore, down 15.61% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 97.51 crore in September 2022 down 15.61% from Rs. 115.55 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.64 crore in September 2022 down 540.45% from Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.83 crore in September 2022 down 228.33% from Rs. 7.66 crore in September 2021.
Astron Paper & shares closed at 34.50 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.84% returns over the last 6 months and -32.15% over the last 12 months.
|Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|97.51
|115.86
|115.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|97.51
|115.86
|115.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|78.61
|85.02
|81.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.08
|3.36
|-1.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.70
|3.35
|4.06
|Depreciation
|1.41
|1.51
|1.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.49
|26.14
|24.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.77
|-3.52
|5.72
|Other Income
|0.53
|0.28
|0.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.24
|-3.24
|6.13
|Interest
|2.38
|2.25
|1.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.62
|-5.49
|4.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.62
|-5.49
|4.15
|Tax
|-3.99
|-1.63
|1.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.64
|-3.86
|2.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.64
|-3.86
|2.19
|Equity Share Capital
|46.50
|46.50
|46.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.06
|-0.83
|0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-2.06
|-0.83
|0.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.06
|-0.83
|0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-2.06
|-0.83
|0.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited