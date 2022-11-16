Astron Paper & Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.51 crore, down 15.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.51 crore in September 2022 down 15.61% from Rs. 115.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.64 crore in September 2022 down 540.45% from Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.83 crore in September 2022 down 228.33% from Rs. 7.66 crore in September 2021.

Astron Paper & shares closed at 34.50 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.84% returns over the last 6 months and -32.15% over the last 12 months.