Astron Paper & Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 101.64 crore, up 67.47% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 101.64 crore in September 2018 up 67.47% from Rs. 60.69 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.11 crore in September 2018 up 35.09% from Rs. 6.01 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.36 crore in September 2018 up 81.77% from Rs. 7.90 crore in September 2017.

Astron Paper & EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.75 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.85 in September 2017.

Astron Paper & shares closed at 120.55 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given -12.68% returns over the last 6 months and 0.71% over the last 12 months.