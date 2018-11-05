Astron Paper & Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 101.64 crore, up 67.47% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 101.64 crore in September 2018 up 67.47% from Rs. 60.69 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.11 crore in September 2018 up 35.09% from Rs. 6.01 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.36 crore in September 2018 up 81.77% from Rs. 7.90 crore in September 2017.
Astron Paper & EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.75 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.85 in September 2017.
Astron Paper & shares closed at 120.55 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given -12.68% returns over the last 6 months and 0.71% over the last 12 months.
|Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|101.64
|80.41
|60.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|101.64
|80.41
|60.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|59.96
|38.96
|40.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|9.86
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.45
|1.98
|-1.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.57
|3.46
|2.20
|Depreciation
|1.00
|0.98
|0.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.31
|15.36
|11.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.24
|9.82
|7.09
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.15
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.36
|9.97
|7.09
|Interest
|2.43
|1.95
|3.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.93
|8.02
|3.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.93
|8.02
|3.65
|Tax
|2.81
|2.82
|-2.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.11
|5.20
|6.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.11
|5.20
|6.01
|Equity Share Capital
|46.50
|46.50
|32.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.75
|1.12
|1.85
|Diluted EPS
|1.75
|1.12
|1.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.75
|1.12
|1.85
|Diluted EPS
|1.75
|1.12
|1.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited