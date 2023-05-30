Astron Paper & Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.54 crore, down 36.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.54 crore in March 2023 down 36.11% from Rs. 143.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2023 down 283.04% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2023 down 53.61% from Rs. 5.13 crore in March 2022.

Astron Paper & shares closed at 25.55 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.85% returns over the last 6 months and -40.72% over the last 12 months.