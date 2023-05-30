Astron Paper & Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.54 crore, down 36.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 91.54 crore in March 2023 down 36.11% from Rs. 143.29 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2023 down 283.04% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2023 down 53.61% from Rs. 5.13 crore in March 2022.
Astron Paper & shares closed at 25.55 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.85% returns over the last 6 months and -40.72% over the last 12 months.
|Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|91.54
|89.82
|143.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|91.54
|89.82
|143.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|63.50
|67.98
|104.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.35
|-2.54
|-0.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.06
|3.73
|4.24
|Depreciation
|1.51
|1.50
|1.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.74
|25.08
|30.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.38
|-5.93
|3.01
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.35
|0.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.87
|-5.58
|3.59
|Interest
|2.91
|2.30
|2.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.04
|-7.88
|1.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.04
|-7.88
|1.42
|Tax
|-0.52
|-2.19
|0.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.52
|-5.69
|0.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.52
|-5.69
|0.83
|Equity Share Capital
|46.50
|46.50
|46.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-1.22
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-1.22
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-1.22
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-1.22
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited