    Astron Paper & Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.54 crore, down 36.11% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 91.54 crore in March 2023 down 36.11% from Rs. 143.29 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2023 down 283.04% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2023 down 53.61% from Rs. 5.13 crore in March 2022.

    Astron Paper & shares closed at 25.55 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.85% returns over the last 6 months and -40.72% over the last 12 months.

    Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations91.5489.82143.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations91.5489.82143.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials63.5067.98104.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.35-2.54-0.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.063.734.24
    Depreciation1.511.501.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.7425.0830.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.38-5.933.01
    Other Income0.490.350.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.87-5.583.59
    Interest2.912.302.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.04-7.881.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.04-7.881.42
    Tax-0.52-2.190.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.52-5.690.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.52-5.690.83
    Equity Share Capital46.5046.5046.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.32-1.220.18
    Diluted EPS-0.32-1.220.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.32-1.220.18
    Diluted EPS-0.32-1.220.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Astron Paper #Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 09:55 am