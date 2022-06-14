Astron Paper & Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 143.29 crore, down 0.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 143.29 crore in March 2022 down 0.41% from Rs. 143.87 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022 down 87.53% from Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.13 crore in March 2022 down 66.77% from Rs. 15.44 crore in March 2021.
Astron Paper & EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.42 in March 2021.
Astron Paper & shares closed at 40.20 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.16% returns over the last 6 months and -19.11% over the last 12 months.
|
|Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|143.29
|141.52
|143.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|143.29
|141.52
|143.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|104.68
|100.70
|94.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.83
|-3.27
|-5.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.24
|4.00
|4.75
|Depreciation
|1.54
|1.53
|1.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.65
|30.53
|36.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.01
|8.03
|11.01
|Other Income
|0.57
|0.29
|2.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.59
|8.33
|13.55
|Interest
|2.17
|2.23
|2.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.42
|6.10
|10.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.42
|6.10
|10.70
|Tax
|0.59
|2.32
|4.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.83
|3.78
|6.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.83
|3.78
|6.65
|Equity Share Capital
|46.50
|46.50
|46.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.18
|0.80
|1.42
|Diluted EPS
|0.18
|0.80
|1.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.18
|0.80
|1.42
|Diluted EPS
|0.18
|0.80
|1.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited