Astron Paper & Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 143.29 crore, down 0.41% Y-o-Y

Jun 14, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 143.29 crore in March 2022 down 0.41% from Rs. 143.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022 down 87.53% from Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.13 crore in March 2022 down 66.77% from Rs. 15.44 crore in March 2021.

Astron Paper & EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.42 in March 2021.

Astron Paper & shares closed at 40.20 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.16% returns over the last 6 months and -19.11% over the last 12 months.

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 143.29 141.52 143.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 143.29 141.52 143.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 104.68 100.70 94.79
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.83 -3.27 -5.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.24 4.00 4.75
Depreciation 1.54 1.53 1.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.65 30.53 36.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.01 8.03 11.01
Other Income 0.57 0.29 2.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.59 8.33 13.55
Interest 2.17 2.23 2.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.42 6.10 10.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.42 6.10 10.70
Tax 0.59 2.32 4.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.83 3.78 6.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.83 3.78 6.65
Equity Share Capital 46.50 46.50 46.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.18 0.80 1.42
Diluted EPS 0.18 0.80 1.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.18 0.80 1.42
Diluted EPS 0.18 0.80 1.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

