Astron Paper & Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 143.29 crore, down 0.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 143.29 crore in March 2022 down 0.41% from Rs. 143.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022 down 87.53% from Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.13 crore in March 2022 down 66.77% from Rs. 15.44 crore in March 2021.

Astron Paper & EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.42 in March 2021.

Astron Paper & shares closed at 40.20 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.16% returns over the last 6 months and -19.11% over the last 12 months.