Astron Paper & Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 143.87 crore, up 43.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 143.87 crore in March 2021 up 43.36% from Rs. 100.36 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2021 up 81.27% from Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.44 crore in March 2021 up 42.7% from Rs. 10.82 crore in March 2020.

Astron Paper & EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2020.

Astron Paper & shares closed at 47.35 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.11% returns over the last 6 months and 60.51% over the last 12 months.