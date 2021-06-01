Astron Paper & Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 143.87 crore, up 43.36% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2021 / 07:24 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 143.87 crore in March 2021 up 43.36% from Rs. 100.36 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2021 up 81.27% from Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.44 crore in March 2021 up 42.7% from Rs. 10.82 crore in March 2020.
Astron Paper & EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2020.
Astron Paper & shares closed at 47.35 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.11% returns over the last 6 months and 60.51% over the last 12 months.
|Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|143.87
|124.35
|100.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|143.87
|124.35
|100.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|94.79
|78.63
|57.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.06
|1.05
|-5.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.75
|4.14
|4.60
|Depreciation
|1.89
|1.45
|0.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.49
|33.49
|33.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.01
|5.60
|8.91
|Other Income
|2.54
|0.01
|1.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.55
|5.61
|9.94
|Interest
|2.85
|2.31
|3.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.70
|3.29
|6.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.70
|3.29
|6.22
|Tax
|4.05
|0.80
|2.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.65
|2.50
|3.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.65
|2.50
|3.67
|Equity Share Capital
|46.50
|46.50
|46.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.42
|0.54
|0.79
|Diluted EPS
|1.42
|0.54
|0.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.42
|0.54
|0.79
|Diluted EPS
|1.42
|0.54
|0.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited