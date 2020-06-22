Astron Paper & Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 100.36 crore, up 8.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.36 crore in March 2020 up 8.1% from Rs. 92.84 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2020 down 16.41% from Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.82 crore in March 2020 down 8.31% from Rs. 11.80 crore in March 2019.

Astron Paper & EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.95 in March 2019.

Astron Paper & shares closed at 36.80 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.67% returns over the last 6 months and -69.14% over the last 12 months.