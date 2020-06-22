Astron Paper & Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 100.36 crore, up 8.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 100.36 crore in March 2020 up 8.1% from Rs. 92.84 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2020 down 16.41% from Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.82 crore in March 2020 down 8.31% from Rs. 11.80 crore in March 2019.
Astron Paper & EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.95 in March 2019.
Astron Paper & shares closed at 36.80 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.67% returns over the last 6 months and -69.14% over the last 12 months.
|Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|100.36
|90.75
|92.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|100.36
|90.75
|92.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|57.18
|51.60
|53.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.20
|1.93
|-0.66
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.60
|3.71
|3.29
|Depreciation
|0.88
|1.90
|1.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.99
|27.24
|25.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.91
|4.37
|9.81
|Other Income
|1.03
|0.00
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.94
|4.38
|10.04
|Interest
|3.73
|2.06
|2.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.22
|2.32
|7.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.22
|2.32
|7.56
|Tax
|2.55
|0.65
|3.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.67
|1.66
|4.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.67
|1.66
|4.39
|Equity Share Capital
|46.50
|46.50
|46.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.79
|0.36
|0.95
|Diluted EPS
|0.79
|0.36
|0.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.79
|0.36
|0.95
|Diluted EPS
|0.79
|0.36
|0.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
