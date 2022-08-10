 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Astron Paper & Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.86 crore, up 3.01% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 115.86 crore in June 2022 up 3.01% from Rs. 112.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.86 crore in June 2022 down 290.93% from Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2022 down 129.57% from Rs. 5.85 crore in June 2021.

Astron Paper & shares closed at 39.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.23% returns over the last 6 months and -27.31% over the last 12 months.

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 115.86 143.29 112.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 115.86 143.29 112.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 85.02 104.68 72.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.36 -0.83 5.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.35 4.24 3.42
Depreciation 1.51 1.54 1.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.14 30.65 25.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.52 3.01 3.96
Other Income 0.28 0.57 0.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.24 3.59 4.34
Interest 2.25 2.17 2.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.49 1.42 2.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.49 1.42 2.26
Tax -1.63 0.59 0.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.86 0.83 2.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.86 0.83 2.02
Equity Share Capital 46.50 46.50 46.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.83 0.18 0.43
Diluted EPS -0.83 0.18 0.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.83 0.18 0.43
Diluted EPS -0.83 0.18 0.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Astron Paper #Astron Paper &amp; Board Mill Ltd. #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.