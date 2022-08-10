Astron Paper & Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.86 crore, up 3.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.86 crore in June 2022 up 3.01% from Rs. 112.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.86 crore in June 2022 down 290.93% from Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2022 down 129.57% from Rs. 5.85 crore in June 2021.

Astron Paper & shares closed at 39.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.23% returns over the last 6 months and -27.31% over the last 12 months.