Astron Paper & Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.86 crore, up 3.01% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 115.86 crore in June 2022 up 3.01% from Rs. 112.48 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.86 crore in June 2022 down 290.93% from Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2022 down 129.57% from Rs. 5.85 crore in June 2021.
Astron Paper & shares closed at 39.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.23% returns over the last 6 months and -27.31% over the last 12 months.
|Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|115.86
|143.29
|112.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|115.86
|143.29
|112.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|85.02
|104.68
|72.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.36
|-0.83
|5.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.35
|4.24
|3.42
|Depreciation
|1.51
|1.54
|1.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.14
|30.65
|25.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.52
|3.01
|3.96
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.57
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.24
|3.59
|4.34
|Interest
|2.25
|2.17
|2.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.49
|1.42
|2.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.49
|1.42
|2.26
|Tax
|-1.63
|0.59
|0.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.86
|0.83
|2.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.86
|0.83
|2.02
|Equity Share Capital
|46.50
|46.50
|46.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|0.18
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|0.18
|0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|0.18
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|0.18
|0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited