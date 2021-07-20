Astron Paper & Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 112.48 crore, up 67.2% Y-o-Y
July 20, 2021 / 04:14 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 112.48 crore in June 2021 up 67.2% from Rs. 67.27 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2021 down 22.88% from Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.85 crore in June 2021 down 21.27% from Rs. 7.43 crore in June 2020.
Astron Paper & EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.56 in June 2020.
Astron Paper & shares closed at 69.85 on July 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.57% returns over the last 6 months and 79.79% over the last 12 months.
|Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|112.48
|143.87
|67.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|112.48
|143.87
|67.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|72.22
|94.79
|37.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.99
|-5.06
|2.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.42
|4.75
|3.35
|Depreciation
|1.51
|1.89
|1.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.38
|36.49
|16.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.96
|11.01
|6.08
|Other Income
|0.38
|2.54
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.34
|13.55
|6.08
|Interest
|2.08
|2.85
|2.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.26
|10.70
|3.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.26
|10.70
|3.78
|Tax
|0.24
|4.05
|1.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.02
|6.65
|2.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.02
|6.65
|2.62
|Equity Share Capital
|46.50
|46.50
|46.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.43
|1.42
|0.56
|Diluted EPS
|0.43
|1.42
|0.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.43
|1.42
|0.56
|Diluted EPS
|0.43
|1.42
|0.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited