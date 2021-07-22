Astron Paper & Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 112.48 crore, up 67.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.48 crore in June 2021 up 67.2% from Rs. 67.27 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2021 down 22.88% from Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.85 crore in June 2021 down 21.27% from Rs. 7.43 crore in June 2020.

Astron Paper & EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.56 in June 2020.

Astron Paper & shares closed at 66.05 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 46.78% returns over the last 6 months and 70.01% over the last 12 months.