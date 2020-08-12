Astron Paper & Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 67.27 crore, down 18.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.27 crore in June 2020 down 18.66% from Rs. 82.71 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2020 down 51.03% from Rs. 5.36 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.43 crore in June 2020 down 27.16% from Rs. 10.20 crore in June 2019.

Astron Paper & EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.17 in June 2019.

Astron Paper & shares closed at 45.90 on August 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.75% returns over the last 6 months and -48.37% over the last 12 months.