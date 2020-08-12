172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|astron-paper-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-67-27-crore-down-18-66-y-o-y-5687011.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Astron Paper & Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 67.27 crore, down 18.66% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 67.27 crore in June 2020 down 18.66% from Rs. 82.71 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2020 down 51.03% from Rs. 5.36 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.43 crore in June 2020 down 27.16% from Rs. 10.20 crore in June 2019.

Astron Paper & EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.17 in June 2019.

Astron Paper & shares closed at 45.90 on August 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.75% returns over the last 6 months and -48.37% over the last 12 months.

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations67.27100.3682.71
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations67.27100.3682.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials37.1157.1849.76
Purchase of Traded Goods----0.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.41-5.20-1.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.354.603.06
Depreciation1.350.881.30
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses16.9633.9920.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.088.918.75
Other Income--1.030.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.089.948.90
Interest2.293.731.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.786.226.92
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.786.226.92
Tax1.162.551.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.623.675.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.623.675.36
Equity Share Capital46.5046.5046.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.560.791.17
Diluted EPS0.560.791.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.560.791.17
Diluted EPS0.560.791.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 12, 2020 09:44 am

tags #Astron Paper #Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results

