Astron Paper & Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 67.27 crore, down 18.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 67.27 crore in June 2020 down 18.66% from Rs. 82.71 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2020 down 51.03% from Rs. 5.36 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.43 crore in June 2020 down 27.16% from Rs. 10.20 crore in June 2019.
Astron Paper & EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.17 in June 2019.
Astron Paper & shares closed at 45.90 on August 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.75% returns over the last 6 months and -48.37% over the last 12 months.
|Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|67.27
|100.36
|82.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|67.27
|100.36
|82.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|37.11
|57.18
|49.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.41
|-5.20
|-1.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.35
|4.60
|3.06
|Depreciation
|1.35
|0.88
|1.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.96
|33.99
|20.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.08
|8.91
|8.75
|Other Income
|--
|1.03
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.08
|9.94
|8.90
|Interest
|2.29
|3.73
|1.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.78
|6.22
|6.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.78
|6.22
|6.92
|Tax
|1.16
|2.55
|1.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.62
|3.67
|5.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.62
|3.67
|5.36
|Equity Share Capital
|46.50
|46.50
|46.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.56
|0.79
|1.17
|Diluted EPS
|0.56
|0.79
|1.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.56
|0.79
|1.17
|Diluted EPS
|0.56
|0.79
|1.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 09:44 am