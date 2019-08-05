Astron Paper & Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 82.71 crore, up 2.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.71 crore in June 2019 up 2.86% from Rs. 80.41 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.36 crore in June 2019 up 3.09% from Rs. 5.20 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.20 crore in June 2019 down 6.85% from Rs. 10.95 crore in June 2018.

Astron Paper & EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.12 in June 2018.

Astron Paper & shares closed at 88.40 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.11% returns over the last 6 months and -23.30% over the last 12 months.