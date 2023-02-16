 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Astron Paper & Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.82 crore, down 36.53% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 89.82 crore in December 2022 down 36.53% from Rs. 141.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.69 crore in December 2022 down 250.44% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2022 down 141.38% from Rs. 9.86 crore in December 2021.

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 89.82 97.51 141.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 89.82 97.51 141.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 67.98 78.61 100.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.54 0.08 -3.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.73 3.70 4.00
Depreciation 1.50 1.41 1.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.08 25.49 30.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.93 -11.77 8.03
Other Income 0.35 0.53 0.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.58 -11.24 8.33
Interest 2.30 2.38 2.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.88 -13.62 6.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -7.88 -13.62 6.10
Tax -2.19 -3.99 2.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.69 -9.64 3.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.69 -9.64 3.78
Equity Share Capital 46.50 46.50 46.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.22 -2.06 0.80
Diluted EPS -1.22 -2.06 0.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.22 -2.06 0.80
Diluted EPS -1.22 -2.06 0.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited