Astron Paper & Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.82 crore, down 36.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.82 crore in December 2022 down 36.53% from Rs. 141.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.69 crore in December 2022 down 250.44% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2022 down 141.38% from Rs. 9.86 crore in December 2021.