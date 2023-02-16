English
    Astron Paper & Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.82 crore, down 36.53% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 89.82 crore in December 2022 down 36.53% from Rs. 141.52 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.69 crore in December 2022 down 250.44% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2022 down 141.38% from Rs. 9.86 crore in December 2021.

    Astron Paper & shares closed at 27.80 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.84% returns over the last 6 months and -39.17% over the last 12 months.

    Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations89.8297.51141.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations89.8297.51141.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials67.9878.61100.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.540.08-3.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.733.704.00
    Depreciation1.501.411.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.0825.4930.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.93-11.778.03
    Other Income0.350.530.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.58-11.248.33
    Interest2.302.382.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.88-13.626.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.88-13.626.10
    Tax-2.19-3.992.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.69-9.643.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.69-9.643.78
    Equity Share Capital46.5046.5046.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.22-2.060.80
    Diluted EPS-1.22-2.060.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.22-2.060.80
    Diluted EPS-1.22-2.060.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023