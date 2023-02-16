Astron Paper & Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.82 crore, down 36.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 89.82 crore in December 2022 down 36.53% from Rs. 141.52 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.69 crore in December 2022 down 250.44% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2022 down 141.38% from Rs. 9.86 crore in December 2021.
Astron Paper & shares closed at 27.80 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.84% returns over the last 6 months and -39.17% over the last 12 months.
|Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|89.82
|97.51
|141.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|89.82
|97.51
|141.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|67.98
|78.61
|100.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.54
|0.08
|-3.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.73
|3.70
|4.00
|Depreciation
|1.50
|1.41
|1.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.08
|25.49
|30.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.93
|-11.77
|8.03
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.53
|0.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.58
|-11.24
|8.33
|Interest
|2.30
|2.38
|2.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.88
|-13.62
|6.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.88
|-13.62
|6.10
|Tax
|-2.19
|-3.99
|2.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.69
|-9.64
|3.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.69
|-9.64
|3.78
|Equity Share Capital
|46.50
|46.50
|46.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.22
|-2.06
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-1.22
|-2.06
|0.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.22
|-2.06
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-1.22
|-2.06
|0.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited