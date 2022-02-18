Astron Paper & Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 141.52 crore, up 13.8% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 141.52 crore in December 2021 up 13.8% from Rs. 124.35 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2021 up 51.44% from Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.86 crore in December 2021 up 39.66% from Rs. 7.06 crore in December 2020.
Astron Paper & EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.54 in December 2020.
Astron Paper & shares closed at 45.40 on February 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.23% returns over the last 6 months and 5.70% over the last 12 months.
|Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|141.52
|115.55
|124.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|141.52
|115.55
|124.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|100.70
|81.89
|78.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.27
|-1.68
|1.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.00
|4.06
|4.14
|Depreciation
|1.53
|1.53
|1.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.53
|24.04
|33.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.03
|5.72
|5.60
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.41
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.33
|6.13
|5.61
|Interest
|2.23
|1.98
|2.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.10
|4.15
|3.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.10
|4.15
|3.29
|Tax
|2.32
|1.96
|0.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.78
|2.19
|2.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.78
|2.19
|2.50
|Equity Share Capital
|46.50
|46.50
|46.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.80
|0.47
|0.54
|Diluted EPS
|0.80
|0.47
|0.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.80
|0.47
|0.54
|Diluted EPS
|0.80
|0.47
|0.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited