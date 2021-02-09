Astron Paper & Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 124.35 crore, up 37.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.35 crore in December 2020 up 37.02% from Rs. 90.75 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2020 up 50.04% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.06 crore in December 2020 up 12.42% from Rs. 6.28 crore in December 2019.

Astron Paper & EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2019.

Astron Paper & shares closed at 43.90 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.30% returns over the last 6 months and 10.30% over the last 12 months.