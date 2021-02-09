Astron Paper & Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 124.35 crore, up 37.02% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2021 / 11:09 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 124.35 crore in December 2020 up 37.02% from Rs. 90.75 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2020 up 50.04% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.06 crore in December 2020 up 12.42% from Rs. 6.28 crore in December 2019.
Astron Paper & EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2019.
Astron Paper & shares closed at 43.90 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.30% returns over the last 6 months and 10.30% over the last 12 months.
|Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|124.35
|99.69
|90.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|124.35
|99.69
|90.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|78.63
|64.33
|51.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.05
|1.69
|1.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.14
|4.26
|3.71
|Depreciation
|1.45
|1.35
|1.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.49
|29.36
|27.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.60
|-1.29
|4.37
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.60
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.61
|-0.69
|4.38
|Interest
|2.31
|2.29
|2.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.29
|-2.98
|2.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.29
|-2.98
|2.32
|Tax
|0.80
|-0.95
|0.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.50
|-2.03
|1.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.50
|-2.03
|1.66
|Equity Share Capital
|46.50
|46.50
|46.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.54
|-0.44
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|0.54
|-0.44
|0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.54
|-0.44
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|0.54
|-0.44
|0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited