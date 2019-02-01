Astron Paper & Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 99.07 crore, up 52.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.07 crore in December 2018 up 52.4% from Rs. 65.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.93 crore in December 2018 up 10.46% from Rs. 6.27 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.16 crore in December 2018 up 79.01% from Rs. 7.91 crore in December 2017.

Astron Paper & EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.49 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.92 in December 2017.

Astron Paper & shares closed at 118.95 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.68% returns over the last 6 months and -12.83% over the last 12 months.