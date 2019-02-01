Astron Paper & Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 99.07 crore, up 52.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 99.07 crore in December 2018 up 52.4% from Rs. 65.00 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.93 crore in December 2018 up 10.46% from Rs. 6.27 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.16 crore in December 2018 up 79.01% from Rs. 7.91 crore in December 2017.
Astron Paper & EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.49 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.92 in December 2017.
Astron Paper & shares closed at 118.95 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.68% returns over the last 6 months and -12.83% over the last 12 months.
|
|Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|99.07
|101.64
|65.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|99.07
|101.64
|65.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|53.33
|59.96
|41.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.92
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.57
|-0.45
|0.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.50
|2.57
|2.27
|Depreciation
|1.33
|1.00
|0.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.86
|25.31
|13.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.70
|13.24
|6.68
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.12
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.83
|13.36
|7.06
|Interest
|2.91
|2.43
|2.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.93
|10.93
|4.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.93
|10.93
|4.81
|Tax
|3.00
|2.81
|-1.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.93
|8.11
|6.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.93
|8.11
|6.27
|Equity Share Capital
|46.50
|46.50
|46.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.49
|1.75
|1.92
|Diluted EPS
|1.49
|1.75
|1.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.49
|1.75
|1.92
|Diluted EPS
|1.49
|1.75
|1.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited