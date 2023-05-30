Astron Paper & Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.54 crore, down 36.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.54 crore in March 2023 down 36.08% from Rs. 143.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2023 down 534.33% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2023 down 58.69% from Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2022.

Astron Paper & shares closed at 25.55 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.85% returns over the last 6 months and -40.72% over the last 12 months.