    Astron Paper & Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.54 crore, down 36.08% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 91.54 crore in March 2023 down 36.08% from Rs. 143.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2023 down 534.33% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2023 down 58.69% from Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2022.

    Astron Paper & shares closed at 25.55 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.85% returns over the last 6 months and -40.72% over the last 12 months.

    Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations91.5487.20143.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations91.5487.20143.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials63.5065.76105.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.35-2.54-0.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.183.875.11
    Depreciation1.741.731.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.8724.9029.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-6.522.48
    Other Income0.300.120.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.21-6.412.96
    Interest3.222.572.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.01-8.980.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.01-8.980.52
    Tax-1.63-2.400.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.39-6.580.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.39-6.580.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.39-6.580.32
    Equity Share Capital46.5046.5046.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.30-1.420.06
    Diluted EPS-0.30-1.420.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.30-1.420.06
    Diluted EPS-0.30-1.420.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 11:52 am