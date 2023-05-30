Astron Paper & Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.54 crore, down 36.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 91.54 crore in March 2023 down 36.08% from Rs. 143.21 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2023 down 534.33% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2023 down 58.69% from Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2022.
Astron Paper & shares closed at 25.55 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.85% returns over the last 6 months and -40.72% over the last 12 months.
|Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|91.54
|87.20
|143.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|91.54
|87.20
|143.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|63.50
|65.76
|105.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.35
|-2.54
|-0.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.18
|3.87
|5.11
|Depreciation
|1.74
|1.73
|1.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.87
|24.90
|29.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-6.52
|2.48
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.12
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.21
|-6.41
|2.96
|Interest
|3.22
|2.57
|2.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.01
|-8.98
|0.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.01
|-8.98
|0.52
|Tax
|-1.63
|-2.40
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.39
|-6.58
|0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.39
|-6.58
|0.32
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.39
|-6.58
|0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|46.50
|46.50
|46.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|-1.42
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|-1.42
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|-1.42
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|-1.42
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited