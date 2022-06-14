Astron Paper & Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 143.21 crore, down 0.43% Y-o-Y
June 14, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 143.21 crore in March 2022 down 0.43% from Rs. 143.82 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022 down 95.31% from Rs. 6.80 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2022 down 69.97% from Rs. 15.72 crore in March 2021.
Astron Paper & EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.45 in March 2021.
Astron Paper & shares closed at 40.20 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.16% returns over the last 6 months and -19.11% over the last 12 months.
|Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|143.21
|141.56
|143.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|143.21
|141.56
|143.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|105.57
|101.74
|96.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.83
|-3.27
|-5.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.11
|4.78
|5.47
|Depreciation
|1.76
|1.75
|2.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.12
|28.92
|33.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.48
|7.64
|11.97
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.16
|1.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.96
|7.80
|13.69
|Interest
|2.44
|2.54
|3.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.52
|5.26
|10.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.52
|5.26
|10.43
|Tax
|0.20
|1.85
|3.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.32
|3.41
|6.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.32
|3.41
|6.80
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.32
|3.41
|6.80
|Equity Share Capital
|46.50
|46.50
|46.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.06
|0.73
|1.45
|Diluted EPS
|0.06
|0.73
|1.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.06
|0.73
|1.45
|Diluted EPS
|0.06
|0.73
|1.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited