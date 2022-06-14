Astron Paper & Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 143.21 crore, down 0.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 143.21 crore in March 2022 down 0.43% from Rs. 143.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022 down 95.31% from Rs. 6.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2022 down 69.97% from Rs. 15.72 crore in March 2021.

Astron Paper & EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.45 in March 2021.

Astron Paper & shares closed at 40.20 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.16% returns over the last 6 months and -19.11% over the last 12 months.