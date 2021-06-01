Astron Paper & Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 143.82 crore, up 43.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 143.82 crore in March 2021 up 43.62% from Rs. 100.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.80 crore in March 2021 up 139.95% from Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.72 crore in March 2021 up 31.55% from Rs. 11.95 crore in March 2020.

Astron Paper & EPS has increased to Rs. 1.45 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.61 in March 2020.

Astron Paper & shares closed at 47.35 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.11% returns over the last 6 months and 60.51% over the last 12 months.