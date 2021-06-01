Astron Paper & Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 143.82 crore, up 43.62% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 143.82 crore in March 2021 up 43.62% from Rs. 100.15 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.80 crore in March 2021 up 139.95% from Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.72 crore in March 2021 up 31.55% from Rs. 11.95 crore in March 2020.
Astron Paper & EPS has increased to Rs. 1.45 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.61 in March 2020.
Astron Paper & shares closed at 47.35 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.11% returns over the last 6 months and 60.51% over the last 12 months.
|Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|143.82
|124.35
|100.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|143.82
|124.35
|100.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|96.29
|79.72
|58.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.06
|1.05
|-5.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.47
|5.04
|5.38
|Depreciation
|2.03
|1.78
|1.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.12
|29.80
|30.93
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.97
|6.97
|9.65
|Other Income
|1.72
|0.01
|1.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.69
|6.98
|10.81
|Interest
|3.26
|2.65
|4.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.43
|4.33
|6.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.43
|4.33
|6.67
|Tax
|3.63
|1.49
|3.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.80
|2.84
|2.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.80
|2.84
|2.83
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6.80
|2.84
|2.83
|Equity Share Capital
|46.50
|46.50
|46.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.45
|0.61
|0.61
|Diluted EPS
|1.45
|0.61
|0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.45
|0.61
|0.61
|Diluted EPS
|1.45
|0.61
|0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited