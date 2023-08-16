English
    Astron Paper & Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 78.38 crore, down 32.35% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 78.38 crore in June 2023 down 32.35% from Rs. 115.86 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2023 up 51.77% from Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2023 up 296.15% from Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2022.

    Astron Paper & shares closed at 27.69 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.18% returns over the last 6 months and -24.24% over the last 12 months.

    Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations78.3891.54115.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations78.3891.54115.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials56.4463.5083.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods----1.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.910.351.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.584.184.03
    Depreciation1.891.741.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.2721.8725.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.11-0.09-2.83
    Other Income0.040.300.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.150.21-2.78
    Interest2.653.222.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.49-3.01-5.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.49-3.01-5.29
    Tax-0.61-1.63-1.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.89-1.39-3.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.89-1.39-3.91
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.89-1.39-3.91
    Equity Share Capital46.5046.5046.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.41-0.30-0.84
    Diluted EPS-0.41-0.30-0.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.41-0.30-0.84
    Diluted EPS-0.41-0.30-0.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Astron Paper #Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:00 am

