Astron Paper & Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.86 crore, up 3.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 115.86 crore in June 2022 up 3.03% from Rs. 112.45 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2022 down 312.63% from Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2022 down 116.02% from Rs. 6.49 crore in June 2021.
Astron Paper & shares closed at 39.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.23% returns over the last 6 months and -27.31% over the last 12 months.
|
|Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|115.86
|143.21
|112.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|115.86
|143.21
|112.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|83.75
|105.57
|73.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.80
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.38
|-0.83
|5.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.03
|5.11
|4.18
|Depreciation
|1.74
|1.76
|1.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.99
|29.12
|22.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.83
|2.48
|4.53
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.48
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.78
|2.96
|4.76
|Interest
|2.51
|2.44
|2.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.29
|0.52
|2.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.29
|0.52
|2.36
|Tax
|-1.38
|0.20
|0.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.91
|0.32
|1.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.91
|0.32
|1.84
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.91
|0.32
|1.84
|Equity Share Capital
|46.50
|46.50
|46.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|0.06
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|0.06
|0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|0.06
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|0.06
|0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited