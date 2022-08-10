 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Astron Paper & Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.86 crore, up 3.03% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 115.86 crore in June 2022 up 3.03% from Rs. 112.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2022 down 312.63% from Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2022 down 116.02% from Rs. 6.49 crore in June 2021.

Astron Paper & shares closed at 39.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.23% returns over the last 6 months and -27.31% over the last 12 months.

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 115.86 143.21 112.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 115.86 143.21 112.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 83.75 105.57 73.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.80 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.38 -0.83 5.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.03 5.11 4.18
Depreciation 1.74 1.76 1.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.99 29.12 22.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.83 2.48 4.53
Other Income 0.05 0.48 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.78 2.96 4.76
Interest 2.51 2.44 2.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.29 0.52 2.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.29 0.52 2.36
Tax -1.38 0.20 0.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.91 0.32 1.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.91 0.32 1.84
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.91 0.32 1.84
Equity Share Capital 46.50 46.50 46.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.84 0.06 0.40
Diluted EPS -0.84 0.06 0.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.84 0.06 0.40
Diluted EPS -0.84 0.06 0.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:33 am
