Astron Paper & Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.86 crore, up 3.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.86 crore in June 2022 up 3.03% from Rs. 112.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2022 down 312.63% from Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2022 down 116.02% from Rs. 6.49 crore in June 2021.

Astron Paper & shares closed at 39.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.23% returns over the last 6 months and -27.31% over the last 12 months.