Astron Paper & Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 112.45 crore, up 67.17% Y-o-Y

July 20, 2021 / 04:13 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 112.45 crore in June 2021 up 67.17% from Rs. 67.27 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2021 up 0.27% from Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.49 crore in June 2021 down 1.37% from Rs. 6.58 crore in June 2020.

Astron Paper & EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2020.

Astron Paper & shares closed at 69.85 on July 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.57% returns over the last 6 months and 79.79% over the last 12 months.

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations112.45143.8267.27
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations112.45143.8267.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials73.4996.2937.23
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.99-5.062.41
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.185.473.85
Depreciation1.732.031.56
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses22.5433.1217.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.5311.975.02
Other Income0.241.72--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.7613.695.02
Interest2.403.262.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.3610.432.38
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.3610.432.38
Tax0.523.630.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.846.801.83
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.846.801.83
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.846.801.83
Equity Share Capital46.5046.5046.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.401.450.39
Diluted EPS0.401.450.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.401.450.39
Diluted EPS0.401.450.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 20, 2021 04:00 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.