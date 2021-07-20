Astron Paper & Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 112.45 crore, up 67.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.45 crore in June 2021 up 67.17% from Rs. 67.27 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2021 up 0.27% from Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.49 crore in June 2021 down 1.37% from Rs. 6.58 crore in June 2020.

Astron Paper & EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2020.

Astron Paper & shares closed at 69.85 on July 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.57% returns over the last 6 months and 79.79% over the last 12 months.