Astron Paper & Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 112.45 crore, up 67.17% Y-o-Y
July 20, 2021 / 04:13 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 112.45 crore in June 2021 up 67.17% from Rs. 67.27 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2021 up 0.27% from Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.49 crore in June 2021 down 1.37% from Rs. 6.58 crore in June 2020.
Astron Paper & EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2020.
Astron Paper & shares closed at 69.85 on July 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.57% returns over the last 6 months and 79.79% over the last 12 months.
|Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|112.45
|143.82
|67.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|112.45
|143.82
|67.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|73.49
|96.29
|37.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.99
|-5.06
|2.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.18
|5.47
|3.85
|Depreciation
|1.73
|2.03
|1.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.54
|33.12
|17.20
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.53
|11.97
|5.02
|Other Income
|0.24
|1.72
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.76
|13.69
|5.02
|Interest
|2.40
|3.26
|2.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.36
|10.43
|2.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.36
|10.43
|2.38
|Tax
|0.52
|3.63
|0.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.84
|6.80
|1.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.84
|6.80
|1.83
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.84
|6.80
|1.83
|Equity Share Capital
|46.50
|46.50
|46.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.40
|1.45
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|0.40
|1.45
|0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.40
|1.45
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|0.40
|1.45
|0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited