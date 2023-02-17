 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Astron Paper & Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.20 crore, down 38.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 87.20 crore in December 2022 down 38.4% from Rs. 141.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.58 crore in December 2022 down 292.66% from Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2022 down 149.01% from Rs. 9.55 crore in December 2021.

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 87.20 100.13 141.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 87.20 100.13 141.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 65.76 83.06 101.74
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -1.80 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.54 2.06 -3.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.87 4.36 4.78
Depreciation 1.73 1.64 1.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.90 25.74 28.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.52 -14.92 7.64
Other Income 0.12 0.29 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.41 -14.63 7.80
Interest 2.57 2.66 2.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.98 -17.29 5.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -8.98 -17.29 5.26
Tax -2.40 -5.22 1.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.58 -12.07 3.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.58 -12.07 3.41
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.58 -12.07 3.41
Equity Share Capital 46.50 46.50 46.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.42 -2.58 0.73
Diluted EPS -1.42 -2.58 0.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.42 -2.58 0.73
Diluted EPS -1.42 -2.58 0.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited