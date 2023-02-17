Astron Paper & Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.20 crore, down 38.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 87.20 crore in December 2022 down 38.4% from Rs. 141.56 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.58 crore in December 2022 down 292.66% from Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2022 down 149.01% from Rs. 9.55 crore in December 2021.
Astron Paper & shares closed at 27.65 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.25% returns over the last 6 months and -39.63% over the last 12 months.
|Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|87.20
|100.13
|141.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|87.20
|100.13
|141.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|65.76
|83.06
|101.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|-1.80
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.54
|2.06
|-3.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.87
|4.36
|4.78
|Depreciation
|1.73
|1.64
|1.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.90
|25.74
|28.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.52
|-14.92
|7.64
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.29
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.41
|-14.63
|7.80
|Interest
|2.57
|2.66
|2.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.98
|-17.29
|5.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.98
|-17.29
|5.26
|Tax
|-2.40
|-5.22
|1.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.58
|-12.07
|3.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.58
|-12.07
|3.41
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.58
|-12.07
|3.41
|Equity Share Capital
|46.50
|46.50
|46.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.42
|-2.58
|0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-1.42
|-2.58
|0.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.42
|-2.58
|0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-1.42
|-2.58
|0.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited