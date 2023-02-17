English
    Astron Paper & Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.20 crore, down 38.4% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 87.20 crore in December 2022 down 38.4% from Rs. 141.56 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.58 crore in December 2022 down 292.66% from Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2022 down 149.01% from Rs. 9.55 crore in December 2021.

    Astron Paper & shares closed at 27.65 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.25% returns over the last 6 months and -39.63% over the last 12 months.

    Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations87.20100.13141.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations87.20100.13141.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials65.7683.06101.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods---1.80--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.542.06-3.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.874.364.78
    Depreciation1.731.641.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.9025.7428.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.52-14.927.64
    Other Income0.120.290.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.41-14.637.80
    Interest2.572.662.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.98-17.295.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-8.98-17.295.26
    Tax-2.40-5.221.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.58-12.073.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.58-12.073.41
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.58-12.073.41
    Equity Share Capital46.5046.5046.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.42-2.580.73
    Diluted EPS-1.42-2.580.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.42-2.580.73
    Diluted EPS-1.42-2.580.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Astron Paper #Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:22 am