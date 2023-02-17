Astron Paper & Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.20 crore, down 38.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.20 crore in December 2022 down 38.4% from Rs. 141.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.58 crore in December 2022 down 292.66% from Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2022 down 149.01% from Rs. 9.55 crore in December 2021.

Astron Paper & shares closed at 27.65 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.25% returns over the last 6 months and -39.63% over the last 12 months.