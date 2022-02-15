Astron Paper & Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 141.56 crore, up 13.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.56 crore in December 2021 up 13.84% from Rs. 124.35 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2021 up 20.12% from Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.55 crore in December 2021 up 9.02% from Rs. 8.76 crore in December 2020.

Astron Paper & EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.61 in December 2020.

Astron Paper & shares closed at 45.40 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.12% returns over the last 6 months and 4.13% over the last 12 months.