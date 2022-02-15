Astron Paper & Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 141.56 crore, up 13.84% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 141.56 crore in December 2021 up 13.84% from Rs. 124.35 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2021 up 20.12% from Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.55 crore in December 2021 up 9.02% from Rs. 8.76 crore in December 2020.
Astron Paper & EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.61 in December 2020.
Astron Paper & shares closed at 45.40 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.12% returns over the last 6 months and 4.13% over the last 12 months.
|Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|141.56
|115.61
|124.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|141.56
|115.61
|124.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|101.74
|83.23
|79.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.27
|-1.68
|1.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.78
|4.84
|5.04
|Depreciation
|1.75
|1.75
|1.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.92
|21.20
|29.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.64
|6.27
|6.97
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.30
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.80
|6.57
|6.98
|Interest
|2.54
|2.28
|2.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.26
|4.28
|4.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.26
|4.28
|4.33
|Tax
|1.85
|1.61
|1.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.41
|2.67
|2.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.41
|2.67
|2.84
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3.41
|2.67
|2.84
|Equity Share Capital
|46.50
|46.50
|46.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.73
|0.58
|0.61
|Diluted EPS
|0.73
|0.58
|0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.73
|0.58
|0.61
|Diluted EPS
|0.73
|0.58
|0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited