AstraZeneca Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 209.48 crore, up 0.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 209.48 crore in September 2020 up 0.48% from Rs. 208.48 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.34 crore in September 2020 up 82.71% from Rs. 14.42 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.47 crore in September 2020 up 10.21% from Rs. 36.72 crore in September 2019.

AstraZeneca EPS has increased to Rs. 10.54 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.77 in September 2019.

AstraZeneca shares closed at 4,294.35 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 33.36% returns over the last 6 months and 66.26% over the last 12 months.