Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AstraZeneca Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 209.48 crore, up 0.48% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AstraZeneca Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 209.48 crore in September 2020 up 0.48% from Rs. 208.48 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.34 crore in September 2020 up 82.71% from Rs. 14.42 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.47 crore in September 2020 up 10.21% from Rs. 36.72 crore in September 2019.

AstraZeneca EPS has increased to Rs. 10.54 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.77 in September 2019.

AstraZeneca shares closed at 4,294.35 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 33.36% returns over the last 6 months and 66.26% over the last 12 months.

AstraZeneca Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations209.48193.58208.48
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations209.48193.58208.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials23.9820.8513.28
Purchase of Traded Goods69.3047.1163.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.724.59-2.71
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost55.6456.3552.16
Depreciation4.624.564.64
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses11.499.2414.01
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses29.0326.8634.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.1324.0128.92
Other Income4.712.653.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.8526.6632.08
Interest0.280.270.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.5726.3831.80
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax35.5726.3831.80
Tax9.237.7517.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.3418.6314.42
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.3418.6314.42
Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.547.455.77
Diluted EPS10.547.455.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.547.455.77
Diluted EPS10.547.455.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:00 am

tags #AstraZeneca #AstraZeneca Pharma #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results

