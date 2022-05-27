 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AstraZeneca Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 231.96 crore, up 10.32% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AstraZeneca Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 231.96 crore in March 2022 up 10.32% from Rs. 210.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.98 crore in March 2022 up 2.58% from Rs. 27.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.65 crore in March 2022 down 3.05% from Rs. 42.96 crore in March 2021.

AstraZeneca EPS has increased to Rs. 11.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.91 in March 2021.

AstraZeneca shares closed at 2,639.10 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.03% returns over the last 6 months and -32.22% over the last 12 months.

AstraZeneca Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 231.96 200.53 210.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 231.96 200.53 210.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 22.72 26.58 26.23
Purchase of Traded Goods 61.79 38.62 56.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.07 12.46 -6.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 58.46 59.06 52.50
Depreciation 4.41 3.51 5.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 14.46 10.15
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.96 34.68 30.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.55 11.16 34.57
Other Income 3.68 5.33 2.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.24 16.49 37.12
Interest 0.21 0.23 0.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.03 16.26 36.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 37.03 16.26 36.84
Tax 9.05 4.85 9.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.98 11.42 27.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.98 11.42 27.28
Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.19 4.57 10.91
Diluted EPS 11.19 4.57 10.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.19 4.57 10.91
Diluted EPS 11.19 4.57 10.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 04:12 pm
