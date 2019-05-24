AstraZeneca Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 190.30 crore, up 26.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 190.30 crore in March 2019 up 26.26% from Rs. 150.73 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.82 crore in March 2019 up 204.95% from Rs. 3.22 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.38 crore in March 2019 down 29.7% from Rs. 17.61 crore in March 2018.

AstraZeneca EPS has increased to Rs. 3.93 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.29 in March 2018.

AstraZeneca shares closed at 2,225.35 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 60.84% returns over the last 6 months and 88.26% over the last 12 months.