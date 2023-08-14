AstraZeneca Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 295.47 crore, up 27.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 295.47 crore in June 2023 up 27.17% from Rs. 232.33 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.86 crore in June 2023 up 167.26% from Rs. 20.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.35 crore in June 2023 up 134.88% from Rs. 32.08 crore in June 2022.

AstraZeneca EPS has increased to Rs. 21.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.06 in June 2022.

AstraZeneca shares closed at 3,888.45 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.35% returns over the last 6 months and 24.76% over the last 12 months.