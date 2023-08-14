English
    AstraZeneca Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 295.47 crore, up 27.17% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AstraZeneca Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 295.47 crore in June 2023 up 27.17% from Rs. 232.33 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.86 crore in June 2023 up 167.26% from Rs. 20.15 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.35 crore in June 2023 up 134.88% from Rs. 32.08 crore in June 2022.

    AstraZeneca EPS has increased to Rs. 21.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.06 in June 2022.

    AstraZeneca shares closed at 3,888.45 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.35% returns over the last 6 months and 24.76% over the last 12 months.

    AstraZeneca Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations295.47284.70232.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations295.47284.70232.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.0821.6215.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods102.85103.7175.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.34-26.70-7.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.9766.8668.37
    Depreciation3.804.254.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----10.74
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.6659.3641.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.4555.6023.37
    Other Income8.108.004.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.5563.6027.49
    Interest0.150.090.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax71.4063.5127.30
    Exceptional Items---40.23--
    P/L Before Tax71.4023.2827.30
    Tax17.546.017.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.8617.2720.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.8617.2720.15
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.546.918.06
    Diluted EPS21.546.918.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.546.918.06
    Diluted EPS21.546.918.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:22 pm

