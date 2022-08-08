 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

AstraZeneca Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 232.33 crore, up 32.46% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AstraZeneca Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 232.33 crore in June 2022 up 32.46% from Rs. 175.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.15 crore in June 2022 up 96.74% from Rs. 10.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.08 crore in June 2022 up 73.12% from Rs. 18.53 crore in June 2021.

AstraZeneca EPS has increased to Rs. 8.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.10 in June 2021.

AstraZeneca shares closed at 3,079.00 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.19% returns over the last 6 months and -8.49% over the last 12 months.

AstraZeneca Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 232.33 231.96 175.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 232.33 231.96 175.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 15.89 22.72 17.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 75.31 61.79 33.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.83 3.07 15.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 68.37 58.46 54.79
Depreciation 4.59 4.41 4.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 10.74 -- 10.28
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.89 47.96 28.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.37 33.55 10.87
Other Income 4.11 3.68 2.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.49 37.24 13.77
Interest 0.19 0.21 0.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.30 37.03 13.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.30 37.03 13.50
Tax 7.15 9.05 3.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.15 27.98 10.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.15 27.98 10.24
Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.06 11.19 4.10
Diluted EPS 8.06 11.19 4.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.06 11.19 4.10
Diluted EPS 8.06 11.19 4.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #AstraZeneca #AstraZeneca Pharma #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.