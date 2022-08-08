English
    AstraZeneca Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 232.33 crore, up 32.46% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AstraZeneca Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 232.33 crore in June 2022 up 32.46% from Rs. 175.40 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.15 crore in June 2022 up 96.74% from Rs. 10.24 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.08 crore in June 2022 up 73.12% from Rs. 18.53 crore in June 2021.

    AstraZeneca EPS has increased to Rs. 8.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.10 in June 2021.

    AstraZeneca shares closed at 3,079.00 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.19% returns over the last 6 months and -8.49% over the last 12 months.

    AstraZeneca Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations232.33231.96175.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations232.33231.96175.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.8922.7217.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods75.3161.7933.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.833.0715.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost68.3758.4654.79
    Depreciation4.594.414.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses10.74--10.28
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.8947.9628.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.3733.5510.87
    Other Income4.113.682.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.4937.2413.77
    Interest0.190.210.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.3037.0313.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.3037.0313.50
    Tax7.159.053.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.1527.9810.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.1527.9810.24
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.0611.194.10
    Diluted EPS8.0611.194.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.0611.194.10
    Diluted EPS8.0611.194.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:00 pm
