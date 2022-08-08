AstraZeneca Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 232.33 crore, up 32.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 232.33 crore in June 2022 up 32.46% from Rs. 175.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.15 crore in June 2022 up 96.74% from Rs. 10.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.08 crore in June 2022 up 73.12% from Rs. 18.53 crore in June 2021.

AstraZeneca EPS has increased to Rs. 8.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.10 in June 2021.

AstraZeneca shares closed at 3,079.00 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.19% returns over the last 6 months and -8.49% over the last 12 months.