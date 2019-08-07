AstraZeneca Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 204.56 crore, up 26.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 204.56 crore in June 2019 up 26.71% from Rs. 161.44 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.52 crore in June 2019 up 236.53% from Rs. 6.39 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.55 crore in June 2019 up 203.54% from Rs. 12.70 crore in June 2018.

AstraZeneca EPS has increased to Rs. 8.61 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.56 in June 2018.

AstraZeneca shares closed at 1,850.85 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 15.07% returns over the last 6 months and 9.55% over the last 12 months.