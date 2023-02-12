AstraZeneca Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 249.81 crore, up 24.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 249.81 crore in December 2022 up 24.58% from Rs. 200.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.30 crore in December 2022 up 156.62% from Rs. 11.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.78 crore in December 2022 up 118.9% from Rs. 20.00 crore in December 2021.

AstraZeneca EPS has increased to Rs. 11.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.57 in December 2021.

Read More

AstraZeneca shares closed at 3,379.65 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.63% returns over the last 6 months and 20.50% over the last 12 months.