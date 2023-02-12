English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    AstraZeneca Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 249.81 crore, up 24.58% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AstraZeneca Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 249.81 crore in December 2022 up 24.58% from Rs. 200.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.30 crore in December 2022 up 156.62% from Rs. 11.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.78 crore in December 2022 up 118.9% from Rs. 20.00 crore in December 2021.

    AstraZeneca Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations249.81236.13200.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations249.81236.13200.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.1019.7626.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods74.2471.1838.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.88-4.4512.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost62.6861.1959.06
    Depreciation4.133.293.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----14.46
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.0747.7234.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.4637.4411.16
    Other Income7.206.795.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.6544.2316.49
    Interest0.200.160.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.4644.0716.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax39.4644.0716.26
    Tax10.1511.514.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.3032.5611.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.3032.5611.42
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.7213.034.57
    Diluted EPS11.7213.034.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.7213.034.57
    Diluted EPS11.7213.034.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited