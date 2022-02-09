AstraZeneca Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 200.53 crore, up 0.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.53 crore in December 2021 up 0.14% from Rs. 200.25 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.42 crore in December 2021 down 45.76% from Rs. 21.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.00 crore in December 2021 down 40.6% from Rs. 33.67 crore in December 2020.

AstraZeneca EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.57 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.42 in December 2020.

AstraZeneca shares closed at 2,769.25 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.70% returns over the last 6 months and -28.83% over the last 12 months.