AstraZeneca Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 200.25 crore, down 10.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.25 crore in December 2020 down 10.55% from Rs. 223.86 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.05 crore in December 2020 down 21.16% from Rs. 26.70 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.67 crore in December 2020 down 16.29% from Rs. 40.22 crore in December 2019.

AstraZeneca EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.42 in December 2020 from Rs. 10.68 in December 2019.

AstraZeneca shares closed at 3,898.75 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.37% returns over the last 6 months and 41.74% over the last 12 months.