AstraZeneca Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 215.19 crore, up 67.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 215.19 crore in December 2018 up 67.42% from Rs. 128.54 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.09 crore in December 2018 up 381.02% from Rs. 10.35 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.37 crore in December 2018 up 648.45% from Rs. 8.09 crore in December 2017.

AstraZeneca EPS has increased to Rs. 11.64 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.14 in December 2017.

AstraZeneca shares closed at 1,589.55 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.91% returns over the last 6 months and 51.36% over the last 12 months.