AstraZeneca Pharma India Q3 net profit down 8% to Rs 27cr

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Monday reported a 8.21 per cent dip in net profit at Rs 26.70 crore for the quarter ended December. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 29.09 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a filing to the BSE.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 223.86 crore for the quarter under consideration as compared with Rs 215.19 crore for the same period a year ago.