AstraZeneca Pharma India Q3 net profit down 8% to Rs 27cr

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 223.86 crore for the quarter under consideration as compared with Rs 215.19 crore for the same period a year ago.
Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Monday reported a 8.21 per cent dip in net profit at Rs 26.70 crore for the quarter ended December. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 29.09 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a filing to the BSE.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 223.86 crore for the quarter under consideration as compared with Rs 215.19 crore for the same period a year ago.Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India on Monday closed 0.07 per cent lower at Rs 2,610.85 per scrip on the BSE.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.