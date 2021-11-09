MARKET NEWS

AstraZeneca Pharma India Q2 net profit declines 55% to Rs 12 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 26.33 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, it said in a filing to the BSE.

PTI
November 09, 2021 / 08:59 PM IST
 
 
Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Tuesday reported a 54.65 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 11.94 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Its revenue from operations during July-September 2021 stood at Rs 197.70 crore. It was Rs 209.47 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India on Tuesday closed at Rs 3,023.35 per scrip on BSE, up 0.61 per cent from its previous close.
PTI
Tags: #AstraZeneca Pharma #Business #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2021 08:59 pm

