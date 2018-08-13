App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 08:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

AstraZeneca Pharma India Q1 net profit up 10% at Rs 6.39 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 5.79 crore for the corresponding period previous fiscal, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India today reported a 10.36 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 6.39 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 5.79 crore for the corresponding period previous fiscal, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a BSE filing.

The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 161.43 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 128.46 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India today closed at Rs 1,722.70 per scrip on BSE, down 2.08 per cent from its previous close.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 08:15 pm

tags #AstraZeneca Pharma #BSE #earnings #Results

