AstraZeneca Pharma India Q1 net profit up 10% at Rs 6.39 cr

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India today reported a 10.36 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 6.39 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 5.79 crore for the corresponding period previous fiscal, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a BSE filing.

The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 161.43 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 128.46 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India today closed at Rs 1,722.70 per scrip on BSE, down 2.08 per cent from its previous close.