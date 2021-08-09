MARKET NEWS

AstraZeneca Pharma India Q1 net profit declines 45% to Rs 10.24 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 18.63 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
August 09, 2021 / 04:57 PM IST
 
 
Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Monday reported a 45.03 percent decline in its net profit to Rs 10.24 crore for the June ended quarter.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 175.40 crore for the quarter under consideration.

It was Rs 193.57 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

The company’s board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22, the filing said.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India closed at Rs 3,364.45 per scrip on BSE, down 1.23 percent from its previous close.
#AstraZeneca Pharma India #Business #Results
first published: Aug 9, 2021 04:57 pm

