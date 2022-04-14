 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Astral Q4 PAT may dip 12.8% YoY to Rs. 153.6 cr: ICICI Direct

Apr 14, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 15.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,273.3 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Astral to report net profit at Rs. 153.6 crore down 12.8% year-on-year (up 20.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 7.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 18.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 234.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

